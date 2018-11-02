202
Lithuania marks female suffrage with crossing lights

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 11:53 am 11/02/2018 11:53am
Pedestrians cross the street by traffic lights featuring a female figure on the green light, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. The Lithuanian capital has unveiled pedestrian crossing signals featuring women to mark the 100th anniversary of female suffrage. Vilnius mayor Remigjjus Simasius switched on the first 14 lights Friday - the centenary of the day when Lithuania’s Constitution was changed in 1918, allowing women the right to vote. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The Lithuanian capital has unveiled pedestrian crossing signals featuring women to mark the 100th anniversary of female suffrage.

Vilnius mayor Remigjjus Simasius switched on the first 14 lights Friday — the centenary of the day when Lithuania’s Constitution was changed in 1918, allowing women the right to vote. Lithuania became one of the first European countries to do so.

The Baltic country’s foreign minister, Linas Linkevicius, tweeted that “modern society does not exist without fully empowered women, yet globally all of us are still halfway on this journey.”

