Lawsuit opens in Germany over deadly Pakistan factory fire

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 9:01 am 11/29/2018 09:01am
Saeeda Khatoon, mother of Aijaz Ahmed, who was killed in a factory fire, holds a poster outside the court in Dortmund, western Germany, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, where a civil suit is being heard against a discount German textile company whose clothes were produced in a factory in Pakistan that burned to the ground in 2012, killing more than 250 people. The four plaintiffs, a survivor and three relatives, are seeking 30,000 euros (US$ 34,000) each in damages from the KiK clothing company in the suit. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A German court is hearing a civil suit against a discount German textile company whose clothes were produced in a factory in Pakistan that burned to the ground in 2012, killing more than 250 people.

The four plaintiffs — a survivor and three relatives — are seeking 30,000 euros ($34,000) each in damages from the KiK clothing company, the dpa news agency reported Thursday.

They maintain that as one of the main buyers, KiK is partially responsible for the conditions at the factory. KiK rejects the charges, and says the case should also be considered past the statute of limitations for a suit.

In the devastating blaze in Karachi, many died suffocated in the basement when it filled with smoke and a main exit door was locked.

