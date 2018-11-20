DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kosovo failed in its bid to join Interpol on Tuesday in a vote held during the international law enforcement organization’s annual general assembly in Dubai, dealing a blow to…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kosovo failed in its bid to join Interpol on Tuesday in a vote held during the international law enforcement organization’s annual general assembly in Dubai, dealing a blow to the country’s efforts to boost recognition of its statehood.

If it had been approved, Kosovo would have been able to request “red notices” from Interpol for the arrest of Serbian officials or figures that authorities in Kosovo consider war criminals.

Supported by its ally Russia, Serbia had been lobbying against Kosovo’s entry into Interpol. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia. The United States and most other Western countries support Kosovo’s statehood.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hailed the vote as a “victory” for Serbia.

“I am proud of our country’s struggle,” he told a press conference. “I want to believe that this will be a clear, undoubted message to Europe and the world to understand that things cannot be solved with one-sided pressure.”

Kosovo’s government expressed disappointment, saying in a statement that “Serbia’s wild campaign shows once again its stand against Kosovo and against the idea of normalizing ties.”

“Voting against Kosovo’s accession in this international organization only serves … criminals and no one should rejoice,” it said.

The U.S. Embassy in Kosovo also expressed disappointment.

“Support for Kosovo’s INTERPOL membership was never about recognition of Kosovo’s independence, but about strengthening global law enforcement cooperation and closing a critical security gap in the Balkans. With this outcome, we all lose,” it said.

Kosovo needed two-thirds of votes cast to be approved for full membership to Interpol. The body approved new member countries Kiribati and Vanuatu, bringing global membership to 194 countries.

Interpol acts as a clearinghouse for national police services that want to hunt down suspects outside their borders. Its red notices are alerts circulated to all member countries that identify a person wanted for arrest by another country. Interpol says there are 57,289 active red notices around the world.

Serbia’s chief negotiator for Kosovo, Marko Djuric, said Kosovo would have used its membership for “further harassment of Serbs in Kosovo, for more arrests, intimidation and everything that has nothing to do with police work, but has to do very much with politics.”

Interpol has faced criticism that governments have abused the “red notice” system to go after political enemies and dissidents, even though its charter explicitly proclaims its neutrality and prohibits the use of police notices for political reasons. Member-states have the final say on whether or not to make arrests based on the red notices.

Two years ago, Interpol introduced new measures aimed at strengthening the legal framework around the red notice system. As part of the changes, an international team of lawyers and experts first check a notice’s compliance with Interpol rules and regulations before it goes out. Interpol also says it enhanced the work of an appeals body for those targeted with red notices.

Stojanovic reported from Belgrade, Serbia, and Llazar Semini from Tirana, Albania.

