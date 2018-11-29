Hungary launches mobile billboard to counter criticism

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government is using a mobile billboard to defend itself against criticism of Prime Minister Victor Orban’s anti-immigration policies. Earlier this month Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the liberal ALDE faction of…

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government is using a mobile billboard to defend itself against criticism of Prime Minister Victor Orban’s anti-immigration policies.

Earlier this month Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the liberal ALDE faction of the European Parliament, used a billboard mounted on a truck in Brussels to depict Orban as someone seeking to destroy the European Union after taking substantial funds from the bloc.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said late Wednesday that a truck displaying billboards mocking Verhofstadt’s views will be travelling around Hungary and go to Brussels. It said “Hundreds have died in terrorist attacks since 2015” and linked it to a migration crisis.

Orban was elected to his third consecutive term in April, stressing strong opposition to mainly Muslim immigration as a supposed defense of Europe and Hungary’s Christian culture.

