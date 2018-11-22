202.5
Greece: Verdict near in trial of US tourist’s fatal beating

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 4:54 am 11/22/2018 04:54am
PATRAS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court is expected to issue a verdict in the trial over the fatal beating of an American tourist in a resort area of a western island last year.

Bakari Henderson, a 22-year-old of Austin, Texas, died after being beaten in the street following an argument in a bar in the popular Laganas resort area of Zakynthos island in July 2017.

One Greek, seven Serbs and a British citizen of Serbian origin are on trial in the western port city of Patras. The prosecution is seeking a murder conviction for six of the suspects, complicity to murder for one of the others and causing bodily harm for the remaining two.

A verdict is expected Thursday.

