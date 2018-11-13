202.5
Germany’s Merkel calls for creation of an EU army

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 10:31 am 11/13/2018 10:31am
German Chancellor Angela Merkel debates the future of Europe with the members of the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Nov.13, 2018. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

BRUSSELS (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union should work toward creating its own joint army, just after marking the centenary of the end of World War I with world leaders in France.

Merkel told EU lawmakers Tuesday that “we have to work on the vision of one day creating a real European army.”

In a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Merkel underlined that such a force would not mean the end of NATO, the U.S.-led military alliance.

She also called for the creation of a European security council.

It’s not the first time such a call has been made. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was widely criticized after suggesting the creation of a European army; notably by Britain, a staunch ally of the United States.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

