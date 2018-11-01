202
Germany arrests Russian for smuggling 12 million cigarettes

By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 7:18 am 11/01/2018 07:18am
BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have arrested a Russian man suspected of smuggling some 12 million cigarettes into the country over two years.

Federal police say the 43-year-old, who was not identified, was detained in the northern port city of Kiel on Tuesday during a routine check.

They said in a statement Thursday that he is accused of smuggling the cigarettes into Germany between 2009 and 2011 as a member of a gang, causing German tax authorities losses of 1.67 million euros ($1.89 million).

