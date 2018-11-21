German nurse on trial over 100 killings says he’s sorry

BERLIN (AP) — A former nurse accused of killing 100 patients at two hospitals in Germany says he’s sorry and ashamed of what he did. German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that Niels Hoegel spoke…

German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that Niels Hoegel spoke at length for the first time during his trial at a regional court in the northwestern city of Oldenburg.

The 41-year-old reportedly told judges he wasn’t moved at the time by the killings, which occurred over a decade ago.

But now, he was quoted as saying by dpa, “I’m incredibly sorry about each individual case I read about, regardless of whether I remember it or not.”

Hoegel was convicted in 2015 of two murders and two attempted murders for intentionally bringing about cardiac crises by injecting patients with medication because he enjoyed being able to resuscitate them.

