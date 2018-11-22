German nurse on trial over 100 killings addresses relatives

BERLIN (AP) — A former nurse accused of killing 100 patients at two hospitals in northern Germany has addressed the families of his victims and expressed regret. German news agency dpa reported Thursday that Niels…

BERLIN (AP) — A former nurse accused of killing 100 patients at two hospitals in northern Germany has addressed the families of his victims and expressed regret.

German news agency dpa reported Thursday that Niels Hoegel, who is on trial at a regional court in the northwestern city of Oldenburg, said that, “if there was a way to help you, I would do it, believe me.”

The 41-year-old said he was now convinced he owed an answer to the families of each victim.

Hoegel had earlier told the court he initially wasn’t moved by the killings, which occurred over a decade ago.

He was convicted in 2015 of two murders and two attempted murders for intentionally bringing about cardiac crises by injecting patients with medication because he enjoyed being able to resuscitate them.

