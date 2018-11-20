Flamingo freezes on flight south, crashes onto Siberian road

Home » Europe News » Flamingo freezes on flight…

By The Associated Press November 20, 2018 9:12 am 11/20/2018 09:12am
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say that a flamingo en route to Saudi Arabia has become separated from its flock and fallen onto a road in Siberia.

The Siberian Times newspaper reported Tuesday that the bird froze in the air and crashed onto a highway in front of a car in the Kemerovo region in western Siberia.

They cited experts saying that the flamingo apparently grew weak and lost its bearings on a migration flight. They said the birds could have departed on their annual flight south later than usual because of an unusually warm autumn and faced freezing temperatures.

Rossiya television reported that local residents rescued the flamingo, which is now in good condition.

