Death toll up to 6 in Marseille building collapse

By The Associated Press November 7, 2018 9:19 am 11/07/2018 09:19am
Firefighters work at the scene where buildings collapsed in Marseille, southern France, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Two buildings collapsed in the southern city of Marseille on Monday, leaving a giant pile of rubble and beams. Fire services said two people were lightly hurt. The collapse spewed debris into the street and clouds of dust into the air, and left a big gap where the two buildings used to be. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

PARIS (AP) — Marseille firefighters say the death toll has risen to six in the collapse of two dilapidated apartment buildings in the southern French city with the discoveries of two men’s bodies Wednesday.

The fire service has been toiling day and night with cadaver dogs to sift through the pile of rubble and beams.

The two buildings, one condemned as substandard and seemingly empty, the other containing apartments, collapsed on Monday. Fire crews deliberately brought down an adjacent third building that was also in danger of collapse.

The fire service says the site remains dangerous.

The collapse has provoked soul-searching and criticism about the parlous state of some housing in Marseille, France’s second-largest city.

