By The Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Christie’s sells ‘Pink Legacy’ diamond for over $50 million, setting a record per-carat price for a pink diamond.

GENEVA (AP) — Christie’s sells ‘Pink Legacy’ diamond for over $50 million, setting a record per-carat price for a pink diamond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.