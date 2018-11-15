Chechen leader’s Instagram back on, then gets blocked again

202.5
By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 3:47 am 11/15/2018 03:47am
MOSCOW (AP) — Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has regained access to his popular Instagram account — only to lose it a day later.

Kadyrov on Wednesday posted a selfie with a handgun and a long-winded text about his love for firearms after his Instagram account which has over 3 million followers went live after nearly a year ban.

Kadyrov, who has been using social media to project his image of a strongman, lost access to it last year after the United States imposed travel and financial restrictions on him. Locals were using his Instagram account as a beeline to ask him questions and voice their grievances.

Kadyrov said in a statement early Thursday that his Instagram account had been blocked again.

