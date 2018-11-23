202.5
Bosnia police arrest suspect with extremist links

By The Associated Press November 23, 2018 11:44 am 11/23/2018 11:44am
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Police in Bosnia say they have detained one person suspected of affiliation with Islamic extremists and terrorism.

Police said Friday they arrested the suspect on Thursday evening at the airport in Sarajevo, Bosnia’s capital. A statement says the suspect is accused of “organizing a terrorist group” and “preparing a criminal act” linked to terrorism.

The statement adds the suspect has stayed in Iraq and Syria since 2013 as a member of extremist groups.

They gave no other details.

