2 arrested in Northern Ireland after posing as Ku Klux Klan

By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 12:19 pm 11/08/2018 12:19pm
LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland have arrested two men after investigating reports that people dressed as Ku Klux Klan members posed for photos outside an Islamic prayer center.

The images circulating on social media are said to depict people dressed as KKK members in a town near Belfast last month.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has launched a hate crime investigation. Police say a 33-year-old man and 36-year-old man were arrested Thursday.

Police say both were arrested on suspicion of displaying written material to arouse hatred and fear. One was also charged with illegal drug possession.

The men have been released on bail. They have not been named or charged.

