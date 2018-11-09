Migrants heading back to Sarajevo after stranded on train

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Some 150 migrants will be transferred back to the Bosnian capital Sarajevo by bus after they were not allowed to get off a train in the northwest of the country, local…

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Some 150 migrants will be transferred back to the Bosnian capital Sarajevo by bus after they were not allowed to get off a train in the northwest of the country, local authorities said Friday.

The migrants, who were seemingly looking to cross the border and get into European Union member Croatia, had spent hours stranded on the train in the town of Bihac.

The migrants arrived early Friday but the authorities in Bihac have been directing migrants to other areas in Bosnia, saying they cannot accommodate any more people. Last month, about 100 migrants who arrived on a train from Sarajevo, were also transferred back.

Bosnia has been struggling with the influx of thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia. Migrants have turned to Bosnia for a passage to the West to avoid more heavily guarded routes in the Balkans.

