By The Associated Press

LYON, France (AP) — Wife of missing Interpol president says he sent her a photo of a knife before his disappearance, signaling danger.

LYON, France (AP) — Wife of missing Interpol president says he sent her a photo of a knife before his disappearance, signaling danger.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.