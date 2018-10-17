202
Home » Europe News » UN agencies urge end…

UN agencies urge end to ‘virginity tests’ in some countries

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 11:26 am 10/17/2018 11:26am
Share

GENEVA (AP) — U.N. agencies are calling for an end to the practice in some countries of determining whether a girl or woman is a virgin through gynecological tests.

The World Health Organization, U.N. Women and the U.N. Human Rights office say the “medically unnecessary” tests have been documented in at least 20 countries across the world.

The agencies said Wednesday the tests, mostly performed by doctors, police officers, or community leaders, are used to determine marriage eligibility or employment eligibility, and to assess the “virtue, honor or social value” of women and girls.

They said the testing often involves inspecting the hymen or inserting fingers into the vagina. It said WHO insists “there is no evidence that either method can prove whether a woman or girl has had vaginal intercourse or not.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Health & Fitness News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500