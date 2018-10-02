202
Home » Europe News » UK to extend civil…

UK to extend civil partnerships to opposite-sex couples

By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 10:57 am 10/02/2018 10:57am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May says the government will change the law so opposite-sex couples can enter into civil partnerships.

The decision was announced Tuesday at a conference of May’s Conservative Party. It followed a U.K. Supreme Court ruling that not making heterosexual couples eligible for civil partnerships was “incompatible” with human rights laws.

The ruling came in a case involving a couple that wanted to avoid the “patriarchal baggage” of marriage. Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan argued that limiting the partnerships to same-sex couples was discriminatory.

Same-sex couples have been able to form civil partnerships in Britain since 2005, giving them the legal protections, adoption and inheritance rights as married heterosexual couples.

The country legalized same-sex marriage in 2014.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500