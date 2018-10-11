202
Home » Europe News » UK Time's Up fund…

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 7:32 am 10/11/2018 07:32am
Share
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, Keira Knightley attends a screening of "Colette" at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. A fund set up by British celebrities as part of the Time's Up movement says it has awarded more than 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to help women who have experienced sexual harassment or abuse. The Justice and Equality Fund was launched earlier this year with backing from stars including Emma Thompson, Gemma Chan, Keira Knightley and Emma Watson. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of the Time’s Up movement says it has awarded more than 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to help women who have experienced sexual harassment or abuse.

The Justice and Equality Fund was launched earlier this year with backing from stars including Emma Thompson, Gemma Chan, Keira Knightley and Emma Watson.

It said Thursday that just over 1 million pounds has been given to seven women’s organizations across the U.K., including a legal-advice helpline, a project geared toward helping ethnic-minority and migrant women and a Northern Irish rape crisis service.

Knightley said that “to be able to fund the first rape crisis service provision in Northern Ireland for 12 years feels like a huge step forward.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500