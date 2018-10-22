202
Home » Europe News » UK official says airstrikes…

UK official says airstrikes against Islamic State continue

By The Associated Press October 22, 2018 12:10 pm 10/22/2018 12:10pm
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s defense secretary says the country has launched 27 airstrikes against Islamic State positions in the last month.

Gavin Williamson told Parliament on Monday that the Islamic State extremists represent a “great threat” to Britain even though its territory has been “massively reduced.”

He said actions against IS had not slowed down since the group was stripped of most of its territory in Syria and Iraq because of the need to “put pressure on them.”

Williamson says Britain cannot take for granted that Islamic State has been defeated.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500