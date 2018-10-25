202
Home » Europe News » CORRECTS: UK information commissioner…

CORRECTS: UK information commissioner fines Facebook 500,000 pounds ($644,000) in Cambridge Analytica scandal

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018 4:34 am 10/25/2018 04:34am
Share

LONDON (AP) — CORRECTS: UK information commissioner fines Facebook 500,000 pounds ($644,000) in Cambridge Analytica scandal . (Corrects APNewsAlert that used wrong dollar conversion figure )

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News National News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500