ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish ruling party official says Turkey “will never allow a cover-up” in case of killed Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish ruling party official says Turkey “will never allow a cover-up” in case of killed Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.