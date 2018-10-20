202
Home » Europe News » Turkish ruling party official…

Turkish ruling party official says Turkey “will never allow a cover-up” in case of killed Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 6:40 am 10/20/2018 06:40am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish ruling party official says Turkey “will never allow a cover-up” in case of killed Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News National News World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500