202
Home » Europe News » Turkish restaurant set on…

Turkish restaurant set on fire in German city of Chemnitz

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 7:17 am 10/18/2018 07:17am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German police say unidentified assailants apparently started a fire at a Turkish restaurant in an eastern city that saw violent anti-migrant protests recently.

Saxony state police said residents were woken up by a loud bang at the restaurant in Chemnitz early Thursday, followed by smoke. They saw three people running away and getting in a car. The fire was quickly brought under control and no one was hurt.

A police statement said that “a xenophobic motive currently cannot be ruled out” but that they are investigating “in all directions.” They urged more witnesses to come forward.

Anti-foreigner violence erupted in Chemnitz after the killing of a German man in August in which migrants are suspects. A kosher restaurant was also attacked on the sidelines of one protest.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500