Turkish lawyer appeals American pastor’s sentencing

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 6:41 am 10/17/2018 06:41am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The lawyer of an American pastor whose confinement in Turkey caused a Turkish-U.S. diplomatic rift is appealing his client’s conviction on terror charges.

Andrew Brunson was convicted last week and sentenced to more than three years in prison, but was freed and allowed to leave Turkey for the two years he already spent in custody. He has since returned to the United States and met with President Donald Trump.

State-run Anadolu Agency said lawyer Ismail Cem Halavurt filed an appeal on Wednesday arguing the court’s ruling was against “the law and procedures.” Prosecutors who had sought a longer sentence for the evangelical pastor also filed a similar appeal.

Brunson was accused of links to Kurdish militants and a U.S.-based Muslim cleric whom Turkey blames for a failed coup in 2016.

