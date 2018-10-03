202
Home » Europe News » Turkey says 'Nazi remnant'…

Turkey says ‘Nazi remnant’ dispute with Dutch has ended

By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 10:39 am 10/03/2018 10:39am
Share
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, shakes hands with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok, left, prior to their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (Cem Ozdel/Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says the country is working with the Netherlands to end diplomatic tensions and that the days when Ankara described Dutch policies as “Nazi remnants” are behind them.

Turkey and the Netherlands reinstated ambassadors last month following a dispute triggered by a Dutch decision to bar Turkish officials from campaigning on Dutch soil for a 2017 referendum on increasing the powers of the president. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used the term “Nazi remnants” to criticize the Netherlands.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said at a joint news conference on Wednesday with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu: “Today is a positive day in relations.”

Cavusoglu insisted that Turkey never accused the Dutch people of being “Nazis.”

He added: “As we agreed, we left those days behind.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500