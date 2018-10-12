202
Train catches fire in southern Germany; no injuries

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 3:50 am 10/12/2018 03:50am
Flames and smoke rise over an ICE train near Montabaur, western Germany, Friday morning, Oct. 12, 2018. Nobody was injured when the high-speed train was evacuated after it caught fire for unknown reasons. (Ute Lange/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a high-speed ICE train caught fire on the journey between Frankfurt and Cologne, causing no injuries but leading to delays along the well-traveled route.

The fire broke out on the train Friday morning as it was near the town of Dierdorf. Police told the dpa news agency the train was halted and emergency crews evacuated all 510 people on board.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn says a stretch of track between Siegburg and Montabaur was shut down, prompting train cancellations and delays.

A stretch of the A3 highway was also shut down due to smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

