CORRECTS: The Nobel Economics Prize awarded to William Nordhaus and Paul Romer for work on climate change and innovation

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 5:58 am 10/08/2018 05:58am
STOCKHOLM (AP) — CORRECTS: The Nobel Economics Prize awarded to William Nordhaus and Paul Romer for work on climate change and innovation. (Corrects APNewsAlert that incorrectly spelled Nordhaus )

