STOCKHOLM (AP) — CORRECTS: The Nobel Economics Prize awarded to William Nordhaus and Paul Romer for work on climate change and innovation. (Corrects APNewsAlert that incorrectly spelled Nordhaus )

STOCKHOLM (AP) — CORRECTS: The Nobel Economics Prize awarded to William Nordhaus and Paul Romer for work on climate change and innovation. (Corrects APNewsAlert that incorrectly spelled Nordhaus )

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.