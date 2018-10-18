The Latest: Data wiped from Crimea suspect’s computer

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on the Crimea school attack (all times local): 6:25 p.m. An official in Crimea says all information had been deleted from the computer of the teenager who killed 19 people…

An official in Crimea says all information had been deleted from the computer of the teenager who killed 19 people at his vocational school.

Russian state news agency Tass quoted Crimea’s human rights ombudswoman as saying a computer was among the items investigators took from the residence where 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov lived with his parents.

The ombudsman, Lyudmila Lubina, said, according to Tass: “When they did a search and saw the computer, all information, messages and such had been deleted.”

The missing data could frustrate investigators trying to determine why Roslyakov opened fire at the school in the city of Kerch on Wednesday before killing himself.

The computer’s wiping could impede efforts to determine if he had an accomplice in planning the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the deadly shooting and bomb attack by a teenager in Crimea a “result of globalization” and says that adults are failing to offer young people an alternative to an outburst of violence.

An 18-year-old student went on a rampage at his vocational school in the city of Kerch on Wednesday, killing 20 people and injuring more than 50. The motives of the killer are unclear although top Crimean officials said that authorities suspect he had an accomplice who helped him plot the attack.

Speaking at an international conference of policy experts, Putin on Thursday linked the attack to “globalization,” drawing parallels to shooting attacks in the U.S.

Putin said the fact that teenagers get shotguns and go on a shooting rampage means that adults are “reacting poorly to fast-changing realities.”

The local leader of the Crimean Peninsula says that authorities are looking for a possible accomplice in the shooting and bomb attack at a vocational school that killed 20 people and wounded dozens of others.

Authorities had previously said that it was a lone-wolf attack carried out by an 18-year-old student. Wednesday’s attack in the city of Kerch was by far the worst by a student in Russia, raising questions about school security in the country.

Kremlin-appointed Crimean chief Sergei Aksyonov told Russian news agencies on Thursday that it is possible that the shooter had an accomplice. Aksyonov said that the shooter, identified as Vyacheslav Roslyakov, was alone in the school but added that authorities believe that there may have been someone who was helping him plot the attack.

Russia’s health minister says at least 10 of the wounded in a shooting by a student at a vocational school in Crimea will be airlifted to hospitals in Russia.

An 18-year-old student went on a shooting rampage at the school on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, killing 19 people and wounding more than 50 others before killing himself. Wednesday’s attack in the city of Kerch was by far the worst school shooting by a student in Russia.

Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova told Russian news agencies on Thursday that authorities are preparing to airlift at least 10 people with severe injuries to top Russian hospitals for surgery. Dozens more remain hospitalized in Kerch.

