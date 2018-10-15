202
Sweden’s sidelined PM gets chance to form new government

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 12:15 pm 10/15/2018 12:15pm
HELSINKI (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister has been tasked with forming a new government after his center-right rival was unable to reach a Cabinet deal.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been leading a caretaker government since he did not survive a no-confidence vote by lawmakers following last month’s election.

Parliament speaker Andreas Norlen gave Lofven on Monday two weeks to form a coalition.

Neither the left-leaning bloc led by Lofven’s Social Democrats nor the center-right opposition bloc led by Ulf Kristersson of the Moderates secured a majority in Sweden’s 349-seat parliament during the Sept. 9 election.

Both blocs have refused to cooperate with the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats party that made great strides in the election.

Lofven urged potential partner parties on Monday to be willing to make compromises.

