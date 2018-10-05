Stutthof Nazi camp guard going on trial in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A former SS guard is to go on trial in Germany on charges of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp. The 94-year-old, who hasn’t been identified due…

BERLIN (AP) — A former SS guard is to go on trial in Germany on charges of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp.

The 94-year-old, who hasn’t been identified due to German privacy laws, is accused of working as a guard at the camp from June 1942 to the beginning of September 1944.

Dortmund prosecutor Andreas Brendel said Friday that though he’s not linked to a specific crime at the camp, the fact that more than 60,000 people were killed in Stutthof made him an accessory to at least hundreds of the killings.

Brendel says the suspect, whose trial starts Nov. 6 in Muenster state court, admits serving at Stutthof but was unaware of the killings and didn’t participate.

