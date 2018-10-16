202
Study: Widespread sexual harassment in European parliaments

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 7:57 am 10/16/2018 07:57am
GENEVA (AP) — A study of women serving in European parliaments indicates widespread sexual harassment relating to their work, with almost half the female lawmakers interviewed saying they have received violent threats.

The independent Inter-Parliamentary Union said Tuesday its study showed that 47 percent of the 81 female lawmakers interviewed said they have received death threats or threats of rape or beating during their time in office.

The study showed 68 percent reported being the target of comments on their physical appearance or based on gender stereotypes.

Of 42 female parliamentary staffers interviewed, 40.5 percent reported suffering sexual harassment at work — mostly by male lawmakers.

IPU cautions the interviews of 81 of 3,515 female MPs isn’t a “statistically representative sample” but highlights the issue and the need for a “zero tolerance approach.”

