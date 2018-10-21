202
Home » Europe News » Student threatens teacher with…

Student threatens teacher with fake gun outside Paris

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 9:12 am 10/21/2018 09:12am
Share

PARIS (AP) — France’s president has called for stronger punishments for students who threaten teachers after a pupil brandished a fake gun in a classroom.

A video that went viral earlier this week showed the student standing in a classroom outside Paris threatening his teacher with the fake gun as he tried to force her to mark him present instead of absent on her attendance sheet. French media reported that the weapon used by the 16-year-old student was a replica gun and the suspect has turned himself to police.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that “threatening a teacher is unacceptable. I’ve asked the national education minister and the interior minister to take all necessary measures to ensure these actions are punished and banned from our schools.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Europe News World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500