State seeks closed hearing on legal dispute in Iowa slaying

By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 12:50 pm 10/02/2018 12:50pm
Collin Daniel Richards makes his initial court appearance after being charged with the murder of Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at the Story County Courthouse in Nevada, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor is alleging that attorneys for an Iowa man charged with killing an amateur golfer have a potential conflict of interest.

Prosecutor Timothy Meals is asking a judge to hold a hearing on the alleged conflict and to bar the media from attending.

The development comes in the first-degree murder case against Collin Richards. He’s charged in the Sept. 17 stabbing of Celia Barquin Arozamena. Police allege Richards attacked the star collegiate golfer from Spain on a course near Iowa State University.

Richards is represented by Paul Rounds and Michelle Wolf of the public defender’s office. Meals argues the attorneys have a potential conflict because their office has represented a prosecution witness in the case previously.

Rounds says he’ll object to closing the hearing and being disqualified from the case.

