Spanish rescuers recover dead baby, save 520 migrants at sea

By The Associated Press October 28, 2018 6:31 am 10/28/2018 06:31am
In this photo taken on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, a child is carried by a member of Spain's Maritime Rescue Service as they arrive at the port of San Roque, southern Spain, after being rescued by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service in the Strait of Gibraltar. Spain's maritime rescue service saved 520 people trying to cross from Africa to Spain's shores on Saturday. Also, one boat with 70 migrants arrived to the Canary Islands. Over 1,960 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe this year, according to the United Nations. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says a baby has died despite efforts by rescuers to save it after a small boat carrying migrants sunk in the Mediterranean Sea. The death came as over 500 others were rescued.

The service says Sunday that the bottom of the rubber boat gave out, tossing 56 migrants into the water when its rescue craft reached it Saturday east of the Strait of Gibraltar. Rescue workers were able to save 55 men, women and children, but could not reanimate the baby.

In all, Spanish rescue workers saved 520 people trying to cross from North Africa to Spain on Saturday. In addition, one boat with 70 migrants arrived at the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

Over 1,960 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe this year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

