Spain: Rescuers find missing child’s body in Mallorca floods

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 8:22 am 10/17/2018 08:22am
Una mujer limpia el lodo y el agua de su casa tras una inundación en Sant Llorenc, a 60 kilometros de Palma, la capital de Mallorca, el 10 de octubre de 2018. (AP Foto/Francisco Ubilla)

MADRID (AP) — Spanish rescuers have found the body of the 5-year-old child reported missing after last week’s flash flooding in Mallorca, bringing the final death toll to 13.

The Civil Guard identified the boy by his first name, Artur, and said his body was found near a bridge in the town of Sant Llorenc de Cardassar, the worst hit by the sudden, record-breaking downpour on Oct. 9.

The Balearic Island’s Civil Guard said the vehicle carrying the boy and his mother was dragged away by a river of water and mud. The mother’s body was found the next day and her 7-year-old daughter survived.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are scheduled to attend a state funeral in the town of Manacor on Wednesday evening.

