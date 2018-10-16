202
Home » Europe News » Southern France flood toll…

Southern France flood toll rises to 13; many elderly victims

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 5:10 am 10/16/2018 05:10am
Share
Rescue workers wade through muddy waters searching for survivors in the town of Trebes, southern France, Monday, Oct.15, 2018. Flash floods tore through towns in southwest France, turning waterways into raging torrents that killed at least 10 people, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo/Fred Lancelot)

PARIS (AP) — French officials say flash floods that swept through the southwest Aude region largely claimed elderly victims, who were seemingly caught off guard by the sudden torrents.

The Aude regional government and the Interior Ministry in Paris said Tuesday that the death toll from the flooding overnight Sunday to Monday had risen to 13 and that three people were still listed as missing.

The region’s top local official, Alain Thirion, said on BFMTV that flood victims were mainly older people who were “surprised by the amount of rain.”

Thirion said that in Trebes, the town with the most deaths, the Aude River quickly swelled from about knee-height to a destructive flood that ended up being over 6.5 meters (21 feet) deep.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500