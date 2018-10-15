202
South Korean President meets Macron on state visit to France

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 12:06 pm 10/15/2018 12:06pm
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron pose before a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Moon Jae-in is for a three-day state visit in France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss inter-Korean talks and bilateral issues.

Moon, on a state visit to France, said he considers France, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, as a key partner in efforts toward peace with North Korea.

Both leaders pledged to enhance economic and cultural cooperation between their countries in a joint news conference Monday in Paris.

Moon is on a European trip which also includes Italy, Belgium and Denmark.

North and South Korea continued their push for peace Monday with high-level talks that resulted in a host of agreements, including a plan by the rivals for a groundbreaking ceremony this year on an ambitious project to connect their railways and roads.

