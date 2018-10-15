South Korean President meets Macron on state visit to France

PARIS (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss inter-Korean talks and bilateral issues. Moon, on a state visit to France, said he considers France, a permanent…

PARIS (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss inter-Korean talks and bilateral issues.

Moon, on a state visit to France, said he considers France, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, as a key partner in efforts toward peace with North Korea.

Both leaders pledged to enhance economic and cultural cooperation between their countries in a joint news conference Monday in Paris.

Moon is on a European trip which also includes Italy, Belgium and Denmark.

North and South Korea continued their push for peace Monday with high-level talks that resulted in a host of agreements, including a plan by the rivals for a groundbreaking ceremony this year on an ambitious project to connect their railways and roads.

