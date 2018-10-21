202
Home » Europe News » Russians denounce Trump's intended…

Russians denounce Trump’s intended nuke treaty withdrawal

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 5:02 am 10/21/2018 05:02am
Share
President Donald Trump speaks at Elko Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Elko, Nev., during a campaign rally. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian diplomat says President Donald Trump’s intention to withdraw from a landmark treaty on nuclear weapons is a perilous move.

A Russian senator in turn said the U.S. leaving the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces treaty would seriously undermine nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as telling state news agency Tass on Sunday that “This would be a very dangerous step.”

He says the Trump move “will cause the most serious condemnation from all members of the international community who are committed to security and stability.”

Konstatin Kosachev, head of the foreign affairs committee in Russia’s upper house of parliament, said on Facebook that a U.S. withdrawal from the treaty would mean “mankind is facing full chaos in the nuclear weapons sphere.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500