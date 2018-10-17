202
Home » Europe News » Russian anti-terrorist agency says…

Russian anti-terrorist agency says blast that killed 10 people at Crimean college was triggered by explosive device

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 6:37 am 10/17/2018 06:37am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian anti-terrorist agency says blast that killed 10 people at Crimean college was triggered by explosive device.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News National News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500