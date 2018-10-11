202
Home » Europe News » Russia conducts massive exercise…

Russia conducts massive exercise of its nuclear forces

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 1:19 pm 10/11/2018 01:19pm
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says it has conducted a massive test of the nation’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple missile launches.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday’s maneuvers featured launches of ballistic missiles by the navy’s nuclear submarines from the Barents Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. As part of the drills, long-range bombers also fired cruise missiles, the ministry said, adding that all missiles hit their designated practice targets.

It added that Russia’s early warning system successfully spotted and tracked all launches.

The Defense Ministry noted that the exercise offered a chance to test the chain of command from its main control room down to military units.

The drills are the latest in a series of Russian war games conducted amid spiraling tensions with the West.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500