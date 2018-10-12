202
Romanian police question fake medic on suspicion of rapes

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 9:30 am 10/12/2018 09:30am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian police say they are questioning a man who falsely posed as a gynecologist on suspicion of 27 counts of rape and sexual abuse.

In a statement Friday, Bucharest police said the unnamed 52-year-old man sent scam mails to lure potential candidates for job interviews and then told respondents they required a medical test to be hired.

Police said that “without having any qualification as a doctor,” the man subjected candidates to a psychological, then gynecological examination using “unconventional methods.”

According to the police statement, the man set up cameras in the room and filmed the alleged abuse creating “an archive of pornographic material.”

