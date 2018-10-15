Romania to oblige prosecutors to have more years’ experience

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s government has passed an emergency ordinance requiring prosecutors in key agencies to have a greater number of years of professional activity. The move would hamper ongoing investigations as it would…

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said Monday that the chief prosecutors of the anti-corruption agency and the agency that investigates organized crime will need a minimum of 15 years’ experience, almost double the current requirement. Regular prosecutors at the agencies will need to have worked for at least 10 years.

But General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar said the measure would hamper many ongoing investigations including a probe into Romania’s bloody 1989 anti-communist revolution. He said that an investigation into a violent anti-corruption protest in August that left 450 people needing medical treatment would also be affected.

