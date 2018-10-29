202
Rioting school students fight Greek police in Athens protest

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 7:48 am 10/29/2018 07:48am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police have fired tear gas to repel rioting teenagers who attacked them with petrol bombs and stones during a protest by high school students in central Athens.

No arrests or injuries were reported from Monday’s clashes, which started outside the parliament building and continued outside the ancient site of the Temple of Olympian Zeus.

Police said some 2,000 people took part in the protest against the left-led government’s education policies, shouting slogans such as “Give money for education and not for NATO slaughter.”

Most of the trouble was caused by a couple of hundred youths wearing masks who vandalized traffic lights, public phones and public transport bus shelters.

