Reports: Widow of slain former Swedish PM Olof Palme dies

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 1:16 pm 10/18/2018 01:16pm
HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish media say Lisbeth Palme, the widow of the slain former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme and a key witness to his unsolved murder over 32 years ago, has died.

Swedish news agency TT cited her relatives Thursday to report that she had died after a brief illness on an undisclosed date. She was 87.

Her family couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Lisbeth Palme was married to Olof Palme, a key figure in Swedish postwar politics, from 1956 until 1986.

He was gunned down Feb. 28, 1986 after the couple left a cinema theatre in Stockholm.

She was injured in the attack and later identified the shooter as criminal Christer Pettersson, who was convicted of Palme’s murder.

The sentence was later overturned, leaving the murder an unsolved mystery.

