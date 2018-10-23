202
Report: Russian researcher stabs colleague in Antarctica

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 3:39 pm 10/23/2018 03:39pm
MOSCOW (AP) — The Interfax news agency says that a researcher at Russia’s Antarctic station has stabbed and injured a colleague in an apparent emotional breakdown.

The agency said Tuesday the incident occurred on Oct. 9 at the station’s canteen. It added that the injured researcher has been delivered to a hospital in Chile.

There has been no immediate comment from the Russian authorities.

Interfax said the assailant later voluntarily surrendered to the chief of the Bellingshausen Station and was placed under house arrest. The agency noted that the incident has resulted from “tensions in a confined space.”

The Bellingshausen station was founded by the Soviet Union in 1968 and is named for the 19th-century Russian explorer of the Antarctic.

