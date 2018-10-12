202
By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 6:08 am 10/12/2018 06:08am
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope accepts resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl who is implicated in sex abuse cover-up scandal.

