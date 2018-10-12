202
Polish gay parade to go-ahead after court overrules mayor

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 11:08 am 10/12/2018 11:08am
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A spokeswoman for Poland’s conservative ruling party says it is against promotion of gay relationships but respects a court ruling that overturned a city mayor’s ban on an equality parade.

Beata Mazurek said Friday the Law and Justice party is “against ostentation and affirmation of homosexuality,” while still respecting “freedom of expression and freedom of gatherings.”

Mazurek’s comments follow a ruling by the Appeals Court in the eastern city of Lublin about an equality parade planned for Saturday which is also expected to attract a counter-march by far-right groups.

Lublin Mayor Krzysztof Zuk had cited potential street violence as his reason for banning the parade. He said he will abide by the court’s verdict.

