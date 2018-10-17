202
Poland, US firm sign long-term gas imports deal

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 11:50 am 10/17/2018 11:50am
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s main gas company says it has signed a long-term contract for the purchase of some 40 million tons of liquefied natural gas from a U.S.-based producer in the first such deal in Central and Eastern Europe.

Piotr Wozniak, the president of Poland’s PGNiG, said Wednesday the deal would help cut the country’s dependence on Russian gas imports.

Under the 20-year deal signed late Tuesday, Poland will import 2 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually from Louisiana-based Venture Global Calcasieu Pass and from Venture Global Plaquemines LNG.

Wozniak said the price was some 20 percent lower than the costly contract with Russia’s Gazprom, which ends in 2022.

The gas will be delivered to the Swinoujscie terminal, which has been adapted to take the fuel, which is transported by ship.

