NATO, Russia envoys to meet next week amid missile tensions

By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 4:38 am 10/26/2018 04:38am
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg talks to journalists during a news conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Stoltenberg briefed reporters on alleged Russian breaches of the INF international missile agreement, and on the alliance's military exercises in Norway, its biggest since the Cold War. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO says its ambassadors will meet with Russia’s envoy next week amid rising tensions over the future of a landmark missile agreement and as the alliance conducts large-scale military exercises near Russia’s western border.

NATO headquarters said Friday that they would meet in a NATO-Russia Council — their main forum for dialogue — at the military alliance’s Brussels headquarters on Oct. 31.

NATO suspended practical cooperation with Russia in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula but has kept channels open for such meetings and for military-to-military cooperation.

The NRC has met eight times in the last two years but agreeing its agenda has proven a challenge. No agenda was announced for Wednesday’s meeting.

